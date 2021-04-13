A family is mourning the loss of their 3-year old daughter. Metro Police said she was caught in the crossfire during a shootout in North Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The family of Jamayla Marlowe is mourning the loss of their three-year-old daughter after police say she was caught in a crossfire in North Nashville on Monday night.

The family says they parked their car at the Cumberland View Housing Complex when a stream of bullets hit the vehicle. They say they were heading to a vigil for another gunshot victim, Cleveland Shaw Jr., who died in the same area last week.

“She had her own personality,” says Earl Jones, Jamayla’s great grandfather.

People are remembering little Jamayla.

“Everything changed last night,” Jamayla’s mother Anyetta Marlowe said. “My kids and I had literally just pulled into the back of a parking spot when the shots rang out.”

Both Jamayla and her two-year-old daughter, Antania Butler, were in the back seat of Anyetta’s car when bullets were fired. One of those bullets hit Jamayla in the back and killed her.

“My baby was shot in her back through the car,” Anyetta said. “To know her was to love her. She was a child to die for. I would have taken a bullet for my baby. I would have taken a bullet for my baby.”

As friends and family who knew Jamayla take the time to honor her, they want an end to the North Nashville gun violence.

“Especially when you have a police department right in front of it and crime still happens? Still, goes on? What does that tell you?” Jones said. “No kid should be shot, period. But she didn’t deserve it. She was just full of love and full of life.”

Police say the two-year-old, Antania Butler, was also shot in the elbow. The family says she got 17 stitches but is out of the hospital.

Police said an arrest has been made surrounding the incident at the Cumberland View public housing development. Anthony L. Sharp and Thomas L. Winston Jr. were arrested by police after the shooting.

Mayor John Cooper called death of Jamayla and injuries to her 2-year-old half sister "unacceptable."

"Her death is yet another reminder of why our work to curb gun violence in Nashville is so urgent," Cooper tweeted. 

