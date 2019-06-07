NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After the news a country star’s toddler died in a drowning accident, another mother wants parents to learn from the day she almost lost her daughter the same way.
In a heart wrenching post to Instagram, Granger Smith revealed he lost his three-year-old son, River, in what News4 eventually learned was a drowning accident.
“My heart just sinks for them, because I do remember sitting in the hospital making plans to transport her body,” Devorah Levitin, said. She considers herself lucky.
Nearly two years ago, Levitin found her then four-year-old daughter, Sophie, in the pond behind her friend’s home.
“Suddenly I saw blonde har floating,” Levitin said. “I screamed out her name.”
She started CPR until paramedics arrived.
“I had no idea if she would ever come home again.”
She did. Now Levitin wants parents to know drowning doesn’t look like what you expect.
“It is extremely quiet,” she said. “My other daughter was in the pond when Sophie was in the pond, and she did not hear her. There was no noise.”
Here are signs to look for, according to the YMCA:
- A person in distress will be in a diagonal or vertical position near the surface of the water
- Their arms will extend in a reaching or grasping motion, there legs won't be kicking.
- There may be little to no calling out -- their head will be tilted back for air.
- Children may appear to be bobbing in the water.
