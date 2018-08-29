Nashville West shoppers are watching their backs after News4 reported some creepy encounters involving strange men in stores and parking lots.

The story brought back painful memories for a Nashville mother who lost her son in the parking lot of Best Buy.

Police said Josh McLean was shot Sept. 22, 2012, while legally selling a gun. The case has never been solved.

There were no cameras then and six years later there still are not.

McLean’s mother Linda wants to know why.

“I will go through them again because it never ends,” said Linda McLean.

McLean is talking about the rollercoaster of emotions she's felt since the September 2012 night she got the call that her 30-year-old son has been shot.

“They came out and told us that he was dead and that was it,” said McLean.

A camera in the Target parking lot caught a frame of the suspect's car, but there were no cameras outside Best Buy.

“I just don't understand why it wouldn't make sense for them to have cameras. I wish they had. My son would still be dead, but maybe we would have a solved case,” said McLean.

McLean saw News4's story Friday about the creepy encounters at Nashville West.

Two women shopping in separate stores reported men following them around. In one case a man tried to get into a woman's car.

“Those poor people. Everyone thinks they are safe these days. Everyone thinks there are cameras everywhere,” said McLean.

She said with so much development and improved technology, there is no reason any mall in this area should be without.

“It costs money, but developers are not poor people or they would not be developing shopping centers,” said McLean.

Metro Police said it stepped up patrols over the weekend after reports of the creepy encounters, but there have not been any reports since.

News4 called and emailed Nashville West several times to ask about cameras and their security plan. The shopping center managers have not returned calls or emails.