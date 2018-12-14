HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A video showing a brawl inside of a Midstate high school is garnering attention.
The mother who posted the video says the fight was between the boy who bullies her son and a friend of her son who sticks up for him.
Jessica Rowell says the fight broke out while she was at Beech High School talking to the principal about her son being attacked.
"My son has been bullied by this boy for almost two months and attacked three times by him, and Beech High School did nothing. These kids are forced to defend themselves because nothing is being done about it from the school," said Rowell in a Facebook post.
Rowell did not want to do an on-camera interview with News4 but said the high school called her and asked to take the video down.
Rowell refused and said this: "I will not remove the videos because the school needs to be held accountable ... If we parents don't defend our kids, no one will."
