NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A parents is outraged at Metro Nashville Public Schools after she says her daughter has endured bullying to the point of physical abuse with no intervention.
Lee Esther Williamson told News4 the bullying of her sixth grade daughter started at the beginning of the school year, her first year at Gra-Mar Middle School.
"The way I sent her to school was not the way she came home," Williamson said, referring to the day her daughter got off the bus her her hair, clothing, and backpack had been cut up. "I could hear her saying stop leave me alone, and then, by the time she got off, her hair was cut."
Since then, Williamson said, the bullying has escalated to physical assault. In one instance, her daughter was repeatedly kicked in the ribs, left with bruising, and had to be taken to the emergency room.
"She said mama you can't protect me," Williamson said, fighting back tear. "My 11-year-old daughter shouldn't have to tell me I cant protect her."
Williamson said she has gone repeatedly to the school and the board and that the incident was minimized to horse play. She has pressed charges against the girls, who she said are in 5th and 6th grade.
She deeply worries for her daughter's mental health. "My daughter will not be the next victim to take her life because of bullying," said said. "She will not go back to Gra-Mar until something is done to these two young girls. If nothing is done, she will go somewhere else to go to school." Williamson has kept her daughter home for a week.
A spokesperson for MNPS told News4 she forwarded our questions to leadership at the school. "I can assure you that the behavior you describe would be taken seriously, investigated and appropriate discipline delivered if found to be true," Olivia Brown said.
