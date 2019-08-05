ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) -- A woman's legs below the knee had to be amputated after being snarled in a rope that got caught in a wood chipper.
The woman, identified by a family member as Jessi Bagwell, was injured Monday morning on Spence Lane in Ashland City.
Emergency crews were called after a rope got caught in a wood chipper and also wrapped around her leg, causing her to be drawn into the machine.
Bagwell was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where physicians had to fully amputate her legs below the knee.
The victim's aunt told News4 that Bagwell is a mother of two teenage children. The aunt said Bagwell works for a tree service and was working when the incident happened.
Her aunt tells us the victim remains hospitalized at Vanderbilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.