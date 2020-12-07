NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A mother of a Tennessee nurse is heartbroken after her daughter was shot and killed while driving to work last week.

Family and friends of nurse Caitlyn Kaufman continue to wait for answers after December 3rd's deadly shooting.

“Caitlyn’s dream was to live in Nashville, from the time she was in high school. She had a passion for nursing because she was a very caring individual," Caitlyn's mother Diane Kaufman said at a news conference on Monday.

At 8:52 p.m., police found a gray Mazda CX-5 SUV stopped on the shoulder between Hillsboro Road and West End Avenue. Kaufman was found dead inside, and bullet holes were in the SUV.

No arrests and no motive has established for her murder. Police have received 46 tips to Crimestoppers about the deadly shooting that killed the nurse

“I was completely shocked to learn of the death of nurse Caitlyn Kaufman on 440 Thursday night. A team of detectives, crime scene investigators and experts have been working this case non stop since we found out about it," Metro Police Chief John Drake said.

Kaufman was on her way to work an ICU shift at Saint Thomas West Thursday evening.

“The death of Caitlyn is a tragedy not only for her family but for this city and for her team at St. Thomas West hospital," Drake said.

Police ask anyone who was driving on I-440 last night with any information to call police at 615-742-7463.

“This case is unusual in a number of way in that it happened on our interstate system while nurse Kaufman was on her way to work," Drake said.

Caitlyn Kaufman was shot Thursday night between 6:05 p.m. and 6:10 p.m.

“She was killed by a gunshot that entered her left shoulder area. The medical examiner informed me the wound would’ve been fatal within 15 seconds. Caitlyn did not have time to get to her cell phone and call 911," Metro Police Homicide Unit Investigator Chris Dickerson said.

The vehicle was struck at least six times, Dickerson said.

This weekend, Nashville Mayor John Cooper told News 4 Metro Police are making this case a priority.

“I am reaching out to you and I am pleading as her mother to please help me find out who did this to my daughter," Diane Kaufman said.

A GoFundMe page has been setup for the family. To donate, click here.

“She was a very compassionate young lady (pause for tears). Had a heart of gold (pause) and was on her way to work to help other people," Diane Kaufman said.

According to her GoFundMe account, Kaufman worked diligently as an ICU nurse for two years and served tirelessly during the COVID crisis working directly with patients in a COVID ICU, part of that time at St. Thomas West.

“The nursing community, I have to tell you, is the strongest set of individuals and colleagues that I have ever run into. They are supporting my family with great strength and numbers.," Diane Kaufman said. "They are as hurt as I am, because that’s her work family. She’s there 12 hours a day. She was as close to those people as she was to her own family.”

The GoFundme already raised $6,000 to help with funeral expenses and costs with having to travel down to Nashville to work with police on the investigation and give more insight into her life.

“All I’m asking is that the Nashville community that she loved so much come together and help us find who did this to my daughter," Diane Kaufman said.

Diane Kaufman fought back tears. She was holding her daughter's work badge and her stethoscope during Monday's news conference.

“Caitlyn was selfless. She was full of life. She lit up a room as soon as soon as she walked into it. She had a contagious laugh. She had beautiful blue eyes. A heart of gold," Diane Kaufman said. “When you had the opportunity to be welcomed into her small circle, she was loyal to you forever. You were now her family. You were not just friends, you were her chosen family. She is sorely missed.”

Diane Kaufman talked about her final phone call with her daughter.

“It was our normal everyday conversation. ‘I’m on my way to work Mom.’ ‘Okay honey.’ She was fine," Diane Kaufman said. "I had to get off the phone and when I attempted to call her back, there was no answer.”

The colleagues of Diane Kaufman have set up a memorial fund to assist the family with expenses.

Checks should made payable to “Caitlyn M. Kaufman Memorial Fund” and to the following location:

NexTier Bank

Caitlyn Kaufman Memorial Fund

20249 Route 19

Cranberry Township, PA 16066

Donations can be dropped off at NexTier Bank locations. To see a brnach near you, click here.