NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The mother of the nurse who was shot and killed while driving to work on I-440 is sharing her story.

The mother of Caitlyn Kaufman spoke about how her family has been affected since the tragic incident and the difficulty in healing. She describes the moment that she got the phone call that would forever change her life.

"And he asked me if I was sitting. And I said please don’t tell me that my daughter is dead," Diane Kaufman said.

Caitlyn was on her way to work at St. Thomas hospital where she was a nurse. She had just gotten off the phone with her mother when the shooting happened.

"I do believe that God spared me having to hear the bullets being shot into my daughter's car."

Initially, one of Kaitlyn's coworkers called to say she hadn't shown up to work. That's when Diane saw Caitlyn's GPS location still showed her on I-440.