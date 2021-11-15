NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For one Nashville mother impacted by gun violence, she's channeling her efforts to speak across the country, including the nation’s capital. Her voice embraces the importance of stricter gun laws. “I wanted my story to be heard and I want them to know how it affects you know families,” Brooks said.

Shaundelle Brooks fights for better gun laws every day after losing her son, Akilah DaSilva, 23, in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch back in 2018. “The shooter that killed my son and three others if they had done what they were supposed to do my son probably would have been here if we had better gun laws,” said Brooks.

Brooks was invited by former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, whose also victim of gun violence, to share Akilah’s story and push for change.

“You feel like it's so pure and honest because she's been through this she knows what it feels like. She's not just doing this to do it she's doing this because this is something she was personally affected by...She was shot in the head and survived,” Brooks said.

Last Wednesday, Brooks and her family joined hundreds of others protesting for better gun laws outside of the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court debated a case for hours surrounding concealed carry. The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association wants to make it easier for people in that state to carry guns for self-defense and outside of their home. Brooks- a native New Yorker herself - strongly disagrees, she says there should be checks and balances before anyone should be able to conceal carry.

“This is not about the second amendment rights, this is about keeping people safe and that’s what we want,” said Brooks. This family feels like they have to carry on Akilah’s mission so no other family endures their pain.

“He spoke against guns, he spoke against violence. I feel like just by him being put in this situation I’m obligated too. I was there and I have the chance to be alive so I’m his voice so I feel like it's the only right thing to do,” Abede DaSilva, Akilah’s brother.

“We're not here to take your rights but we want our rights too. We want to be safe and we want to live. And that was my son's thing, he wanted to live as a poor kid when he was only 23 years old,” said Brooks. Akilah's family plans to celebrate his birthday on Wednesday, November 17th. They're holding a virtual celebration of his life. He would have been 27 years old.

Here in Tennessee a new law started in July for conceal carry. It allows most people 21 and older to conceal carry without a permit.