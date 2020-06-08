NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A mother pushing for body cameras in Nashville says she no longer wants them.
For more than three years, Sheila Clemmons Lee has been calling for Metro Police to outfit officers with body cameras.
A Metro police officer shot and killed her son, Jocques Clemmons, after a traffic stop in 2017. The officer never faced any criminal charges and later resigned.
Lee is now having a change of heart about the cameras.
“These body cameras, which we thought [were] gonna be beneficial to the community, they’re going to hurt us now,” Lee said.
Lee said more people should be involved when it comes to writing up policies for them. She believes the community oversight board needs a seat at the table.
“Why not pass it to the community oversight board who was elected to do what’s in the best interest of the communities?,” Lee said.
Mayor John Cooper announced on Monday that there would be a full deployment of the body cameras starting next month.
The cost is more than $2 million per year. Lee questions how it all came together.
“Why did it have to come to this point for Nashville to realize 'Okay, these body cameras, we really do need them.' I don’t even want them anymore,” Lee said.
For her, it comes down to trust.
“It's when you’re being open and transparent. You’re bringing people to the table that needs to be at the table. Not meeting behind closed doors,” Lee said.
“Body cameras will promote trust and accountability for law-enforcement and the people of Nashville. I thank Mayor Cooper for prioritizing this project. These efforts will lead to a safer Nashville,” Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk said in a statement.
West Precinct will be the first to get body cameras next month. The rest are expected to get them no later than February of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.