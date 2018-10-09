NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The mother of a Tennessee State University football player who was injured during a game last month says he is showing signs of improvement.
Staci Abercrombie said her son is "moving in a positive direction and making progress."
In a tweet Tuesday, she said Christion Abercrombie squeezed her hand so hard that her "knuckles were popping."
Staci Abercrombie is asking for continued prayers as her son recovers from his injuries.
Linebacker Christion Abercrombie was injured during a routine play in the first half of the game against Vanderbilt on Sept. 29. He made it to the sideline and complained of a headache, then collapsed. He later underwent emergency brain surgery.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help their family with medical expenses. Click here to donate.
Today is “Terrific Tuesday!” God is working a miracle in Christion! He is moving in a positive direction and making progress. Christion is so strong. He squeezed my hand so hard, my knuckles were popping. Giving God all the glory in this. Keep praying. #ChristionStrong— Staci Abercrombie (@smabercrombie) October 9, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.