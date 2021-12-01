NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Mount Juliet woman is recovering in the hospital after being hit by an impaired driver on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Erin White was driving the car that was hit near Owen Drive around 1 a.m. on Monday. Her boyfriend Jeffrey Tenzera was the passenger and died in the crash.

“We don’t know if she remembers the wreck or anything,” Martha White said.

Martha White said her daughter has a long road to recovery ahead of her after being hit by an impaired driver.

“We got to see her yesterday when we got the hospital and they have her intubated and trying to keep her semi-sedated,” Martha White said. “Because the broken legs, the bones came through the legs.”

Martha White said both of Erin’s arms and legs are broken, which will all need surgery.

“Broken fingers, bruised lungs, bruised abdomen area because the engine and all was pushed in on them,” Martha White said.

Luckily her vital signs are good and she’s in stable condition. What won’t heal as quickly is her broken heart, losing her boyfriend, who mom calls the love of Erin’s life.

“We requested that the nurses and doctors not tell her,” Martha White said. “We don’t think that should come from a stranger."

Tenzera died in the accident on Old Hickory Boulevard. Since Erin is semi-conscious and not able to speak right now, Martha White doesn’t think she knows.

“When she’s able to talk that’s going to be the first thing she asks for is where’s Jeff? Because she knows he’s supposed to be there,” Martha White said. “That’s going to be the first question out of her mouth.”

Until then Martha White said God is in the hospital room with Erin now.

“She has a name; her name is Erin. Her name is Erin White, she has a family, and we love her. And Jeff has a family,” Martha White said. “We just want people to pray.”

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help with hospital expenses. To donate to the family, click here.

Lamario Hunt, the driver who is accused of hitting White’s car, will be charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, failure to render aid, and failure to make immediate notice of an accident. Police said Hunt may also face additional drug charges.