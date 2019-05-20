CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The mother of a murder suspect in Clarksville has been charged with accessory after the fact, according to police.

Susan Ficklin, 47, was charged with accessory after the fact/criminal homicide after her son Joseph Morris, 24, allegedly killed Matthew Nelson, 35, on Sunday on Earl Slate Road.

Police said after Morris committed the homicide, he showed up at a friend’s house in a car driven by Ficklin.

Police said she was aware of what her son had done and was taking him to Indiana because she had to get him out of Clarksville.

Ficklin and Morris were located in Elizabethtown, KY, around 11 a.m. Sunday and stopped by Kentucky State Police.

Ficklin is being held without bond awaiting extradition to Clarksville.

Police are still looking for Delion Trouse for the murder of Darion Ogburn, 21, outside a restaurant and furniture store on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. He is 5’8” and weighs 130 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police were called to the parking lot just after 4 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man shot dead in the parking lot. Witnesses tell police that a number of people got into an altercation that led to shots being fired. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting is encouraged to contact Clarksville Police Sergeant Nick Newman at 931-648-0656, extension 5340.

Tips can be reported anonymously online tp Clarksville Crime Stoppers here.