LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A mother who lost her son and finance in a deadly Wilson County crash is praying her other son will make it out of the hospital.
The crash happened over the weekend on Leeville Pike near Dorchester Drive in Lebanon. Heather Brooks lost her fiancé, Christopher Lilly, and her son, Nolyn. Two other kids in their car, a 9-month-old was left with some bruising, the other 9-year-old, CJ, is in the hospital in critical condition.
Heather Brock says her son CJ isn't out of the woods yet.
"He has made it out of surgery. They made an incision halfway down his back and took one of his ribs out, and put it at the top park of his neck. They said it was shocking how strong he is through it all."
The family has started a fundraiser through Facebook and raised the goal of $5,000 with more than 100 separate donations for Nolyn's funeral.
People have started another fundraiser to help cover Heather's travels to and from the hospital and allow her to miss work to tend to CJ.
"I was in awe because I never expected any of that. It's a blessing, it really is," Heather told us about the community's outpouring of support.
She said that her focus right now is on her 9-year-old, who is fighting for his life.
"I would have preferred not to lose any of them, but you know I am grateful for the ones I do have; that's what is keeping me here right now."
Cheryl Livingston had already survived breast cancer when she got her lung cancer diagnosis. It happened right in the middle of the pandemic.
"It was devastating, but yet I had encouragement from the beginning from every one of my doctors," said Livingston.
Three months later, doctors, once again, declared her "cancer-free." They also called her the poster child for early detection.
"Early detection did save my life. Early detection saved my life twice," said Livingston.
Sadly, that's not the case for everyone. In fact, doctors at Vanderbilt are noticing a disturbing trend: patients postponing health and cancer screenings.
"We saw a number of patients who did not come in because they were nervous about contracting Covid," Dr. Kim Sandler, the Co-Director for the Lung Screening Program at Vanderbilt, said.
Meanwhile, cancer spreads.
"When lung cancer is found at its earliest stages, about 90% of patients survive in five years, and if you look at the late-stage disease that has had a chance to spread, that survival rate goes down to about 10% or less," said Sandler.
Doctors are now working on getting the word out: they've made changes to keep patients safe.
"Which includes how we interact with patients, how clean the facilities are, how that's addressed between each and every patient," Sandler said.
"Cancer doesn't wait for Covid. Cancer doesn't wait for follow-ups. Cancer doesn't wait for anything so just get in. Early detection is everything," Livingston said.
Lung cancer screenings are relatively new, and insurance only started covering them in 2015.
If you would like to donate, you can visit their fundraiser here.
