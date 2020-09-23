Wednesday marks eight years since a story that changed a community and left a family desperately searching for answers. Now, a mother sits down to remember September 23, 2012. She hopes by speaking, the answers will finally come.
"Memories, I treasure what I have," said Cheryl Daniel, sitting in a living room next to a framed picture of her children.
You can't put a value on little pictures for Cheryl. A few pictures are especially close to her heart. That includes one of her mom and stepdad, Molli and Bubba McClaren. Another two she treasures are school pictures of her children, Chloie Leverette and Gage Daniel.
"They was country, just little ole country kids," Cheryl smiled.
Those were pictures taken while Chloie and Gage were living with their grandparents, the McClarens, in Unionville.
"I love it," Cheryl said, speaking of Unionville. "I love living down there. It's peaceful. Quiet. Just country folk. Just really good people."
In this place that always felt so safe to Cheryl came the night of September 23, 2012.
By the next day, the news coverage was happening. A huge fire burned the McClarens' Kingdom Road home to the ground, with sheriff's officials at first believing Bubba, Molli, Chloie, and Gage were all inside.
"I kept telling my family, they're not dead," said Cheryl. "I feel them. I can feel my babies. I could feel in my heart, my soul that they were alive. I didn't feel them gone."
Then came word from investigators. Remains were found in the house of Bubba and Molli, a dog, and a pet bird. Chloie and Gage were not found.
"That's when they put the AMBER Alerts out," said Cheryl. "Honestly, I believe someone went in and killed my parents cause I know they had to kill them before they got Chloie and Gage cause they would have died trying to save them."
With the AMBER Alert, Cheryl thought she'd have her children soon. As she sat with News4, it had been 2,922 days since the night of the fire. The case of the fire and her parents' deaths is unsolved. Her children are still missing.
"The longer it gets, the more heartbreaking it is," said Cheryl. "People say time heals. It doesn't heal. It pacifies, but it doesn't heal."
Today, the mom who treasures pictures so much has two new ones. They're age progression pictures just released by TBI of Chloie at 17 and Gage at 15.
"The age progression is like my school pictures now," she said. "It's heartbreaking cause I'm having to look at missing children pictures."
For Cheryl, it doesn't matter how many more days it takes. She said she waits for when a new picture can be taken with Chloie and Gage.
"I just pray one day I'll have them, that they'll come home," she said.
