CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A mother was killed in a collision in Clarksville on Wednesday night.
The deadly crash happened on Fort Campbell Boulevard near Ringgold Road just after 9 p.m.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, the driver of a Honda was trying to make a left turn she crossed in the path of a Range Rover, and the vehicles collided.
The driver of the Honda, a 40-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at Tennova. The woman's child has non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Range Rover, a 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.
Authorities have not released the names of the victims at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.