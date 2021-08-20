SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Sumner County mother is looking for answers after she says her son had to sit on the floor last week in a packed classroom after a teacher was out sick. She has asked us to not reveal her identity as she is afraid of retaliation from the school district.
She claims her child had to sit on the floor in a classroom with 40 other students. She tells us there was a Covid-19 exposure and before parents were notified of the exposure, the kids were already sitting side-by-side.
The Sumner County mother sent her son to school, never thinking where he'd be learning.
“We didn’t even know that the teacher was out. I didn’t have an idea that a whole teacher was missing and two classes combined until my 10 year old came home and was like 'I hope we don’t have to sit on the floor tomorrow', and I’m like what? And he’s like yeah, we’ve been taking turns sitting on the floor for a couple days because the classes are combined,” the Sumner County mother told News 4
The mom said it happened at Jack Anderson Elementary in Hendersonville, where two fifth grade classes were combined into one after a teacher was out sick, resulting in not enough chairs for students.
“Even without a pandemic, I would not want him sitting on a floor crammed into a classroom with all these kids,” the mother said.
She said she was terrified about sending her kid back to school this year since virtual learning wasn’t an option “I knew that there were going to be risks I thought they’d at least communicate with the parents if it’s a high risk like this is. I mean it’s terrifying,” the mother said.
After the combining of classes, she received a message from the department of health on August 12th; her son had been in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.
“That was on a Thursday, but when they actually came back the next day and told us what the quarantine was going to be, [we got] another email from the Department of Health that said the exposure was on the 9th. So we didn’t know until three days after the exposure that anything was happening,” the Sumner County mother said.
She says the school hasn't addressed the issue to her. She tried asking questions during parent night on Thursday.
“I wasn’t the only parent who asked this question, but our question was; 'why weren’t we notified about the lack of teacher and when will you have a teacher, because we really don’t want to send our kids back until we know there’s a teacher there. They refused to answer the question and ended the meeting really quickly,” the mother said. “If the schools going through like a teacher shortage or something like is clearly happened with the school, I fell like it’s my right to know when something like this especially in the middle of this pandemic is happening,” she added.
This mother says the lack of communication from the schools is worrisome.
“It seems to me like the schools or school board are now just like, okay this is the Department of Health's deal and I’m not entirely sure if they’re wanting to take responsibility for what’s happening. Maybe that’s where the lack of communication is coming from. But its very disturbing,” she said
Her son is still in quarantine and she says just today, the school district stopped posting classroom work for the kids who elected to stay at home.
“I’m just concerned there’s been no communication and now he is going to be behind because I chose to keep him for the slightly longer timeline. It probably wouldn’t have been this way if there had been any sort of communication or information, but it’s just been; lacking is an understatement,” the mother added.
Sumner County Schools do not have a mask mandate, but this mom said she'd like to see one.
News 4 sent an email, called, and texted the communications director for Sumner County Schools to get answers for this mom and dig deeper into what’s happened at Jack Anderson Elementary, but we didn’t a response.
News 4 also called Sumner Schools Superintendent’s Office and left a message, but we received no response as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.