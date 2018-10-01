A North Nashville mother recounts a terrifying wake up call: two men trying to break into her home.
“It was just nerve-racking,” said the mother, who does not wish to share her name.
She tells News4 she woke up around 1 a.m. Monday morning thinking her son was making noise.
“When I heard it again something was like get up and figure out what’s going on,” she said.
She ran downstairs and found two men in dark clothing behind her home in the Belle Arbor community.
“Looked to the right and all I could see was one of the guys in the window and then another guy trying to pry open my sliding door,” she said. “I guess I came down so fast that they saw me and got scared and took off.”
But not before she caught a glimpse of their car.
“I saw a black SUV,” the homeowner said. “It was no smaller than a PT Cruiser and no bigger than a Nissan Murano.”
Possibly the same car that was captured on a neighbor’s camera driving slowly through the neighborhood just before the attempted break-in.
“It’s pretty scary,” neighbor Caleb Morgan said. “We’re fairly new to the neighborhood.”
Homeowners who have been in the neighborhood for years say they’re surprised, but know these crimes can happen anywhere.
“It’s scary,” neighbor Lynette Sims said. “It’s everywhere you just have to be on guard and have security.” Security this mother is recommending everyone have.
“This can happen anywhere,” she said. “Get cameras just take the necessary steps to make sure it’s a preventative measure.”
If you know anything about these suspects or may have seen something, call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.