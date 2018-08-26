After her child won a stuffed animal at the Wilson County Fair on Saturday night, a mother inspected the toy and found something shocking.
Inside the bear was what appeared to be a small camera, according to officials with the Lebanon Police Department.
However, police inspected the bear and found that while the camera had a lens and a board, it was not functional and did not have a power source.
Police were also able to identify the booth where the child won the toy.
The operator of the booth told police that he buys stuffed animals in bulk from a discount facility in Georgia.
Officials believe that the item may have been a returned or damaged "nanny cam" that was packaged and discounted for resale.
No other bears with cameras were found at the booth, and police said no illegal activity is suspected at this time.
