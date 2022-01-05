NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local mother is wanting answers after the October murder of her son, 47-year-old Dewaine Leggs. Police are trying to get to the bottom of what happened that night when someone set his car on fire with him inside.

His mother said she was caught off guard when police released the surveillance video of the explosion Tuesday. News4 made his mother aware that we would be showing the video for our story. His mother said she didn't have a problem with the video being out there to try to generate leads in the case, but she said she would have liked a notice so that the last image she has of her son wasn't of his burning van.

Amelia Griswould said she has not been the same since October 12, 2021.

"I am just not happy anymore," Griswould said.

"Life does not mean anything."

That is when Metro Police said her son, 47-year-old Dewaine Leggs was found dead inside a burning van. Police said Leggs was shot multiple times in a different location before the 2014 silver Dodge Caravan was driven to a church parking lot in Goodlettsville and set on fire.

"That is what hurt me so much," Griswould said.

"They burned my child up, and they shouldn't have done that," Griswould said.

"That was horrible."

Griswould said she knew surveillance video existed, but never wanted to see it.

"No mother should have to look at that," Griswould said.

Griswould said she was at work yesterday when a friend called and asked if she'd seen the news. She pulled up the video that showed multiple vehicles on Cunnith Parkway before her son's van explodes.

"All I could do was scream, and I screamed loud," Griswould said.

"One of my coworkers came and stood at the door."

Griswould thought police would eventually release the video and asked that they give her a heads up. She said that did not happen.

"When I laid down last night, I could not sleep because I kept seeing that picture in my mind," Griswould said.

News4 checked with Metro Police. They told us a detective did call Griswould yesterday before releasing the video and left a message, but Griswould insists she has no calls or messages. Metro Police said they then called the "main family contact" who told a detective they would notify the rest of the family, but Griswould said no one was notified. Griswould suspects the main family contact may be a woman who her son is still legally married to, but hasn't been with in 30 years.

Griswould said she's asked police repeatedly to be the point of contact.

"I have already told you that's my son living with me," Griswould said. "Why would you not give me that information firsthand? That is what I don't understand."

News4 made Griswould aware that we'd be showing the video in this story. Metro Police said detectives have not received any significant tips and hope releasing the video will encourage people with information to come forward.

"You can't even imagine your child being in something like that, and I just thank God he was already dead," Griswould said.

You may remember Griswould's other son, 15-year-old Devontae Ziegler, also died from gun violence back in 2015. She said this is too much for any mother to bear and is pleading with those responsible for her oldest son's murder to come forward. Griswould has always believed several people are involved.