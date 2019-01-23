NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A mother is facing charges after her kids were found wandering late at night in North Nashville.
Police found an 8-year-old girl walking along Rosa L. Parks Blvd. not far from I-65 on Tuesday night. She couldn't give police her mom's name but gave them an address to an apartment about a half mile down the road.
Police said a 2-year-old and a 12-year-old were inside the apartment with piles of food and trash.
The 12-year-old told police that an 11-year-old boy with autism was also missing from the home. He was found at a nearby hotel.
Police arrested their mother, Megan Moreno, on child neglect charges. The children told police that Moreno regularly leaves them alone with no phone in case of an emergency. DCS is now investigating.
