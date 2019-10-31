NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three adults were banned from a metro Nashville magnet school after police arrest them, and three juveniles, for pepper spraying students in the parking lot.
Lisa Good-Midgett is demanding Metro Nashville Public Schools step up the protection of their students. She told News4 MNPS is threatening the expulsion of her oldest, after her sons were pepper sprayed by adults on school property on Oct. 23. “He's six months from graduation,” she said of her son, a senior at East Nashville Magnet High School. “He's not a perfect kid, but he's my kid. He's a good kid.”
Metro police confirmed three adults and three juveniles were arrested after the fight involving pepper spray. Good-Midgett and her son were listed as victims in the incident report.
“At no point have I been told Stevarius the aggressor, that he was the aggressor that he created this. From all accounts he was the victim”
Earlier in the school year, News4 reported a mom was arrested for beating up a middle school age girl at a metro schools bus stop. “I would really like to see metro step it up where this is concerned,” Good Midgett said. “Too many kids get assaulted on school property and nothing gets done about it.”
MNPS confirmed to News4 the students involved will be disciplined, and the adults have been banned from campus.
