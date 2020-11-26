The two people killed in last Friday’s multi-vehicle crash on I-24 east near Harding Place have been positively identified through dental records according to the Nashville Police Department. The two victims are identified as a mother and daughter. Lashonda Corlew, 45, and Lamara McClain, 18, both of Nashville, were traveling in a 2015 model Infiniti Q-50 when the accident happened.
The investigation shows that a 1992 Mazda Miata being driven by an unlicensed 17-year-old, was attempting to reenter traffic from the right shoulder of the interstate. The Infiniti swerved from the far right lane to the left to avoid hitting the Mazda. In doing so, the Infiniti struck an Acura. A semi-truck traveling behind the Acura then hit the Infiniti. The Infiniti collided with a concrete wall and caught fire.
The driver of the Mazda was taken to juvenile detention and charged with driving without a license and not having insurance. The investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible according to MNPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.