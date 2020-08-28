SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Cookies and COVID-19 may not sound like the perfect recipe, but don't tell that to Sarah Harden and her 15-year-old daughter Eva.
While baking cookies six feet apart, the duo delivers them to Spring Hill Thompson Station, South Franklin and North Columbia.
This whole thing started in Sarah's kitchen, then went on to the farmers' market and now just to a bigger kitchen. While the ingredients won't produce a vaccine for COVID-19, they sure do make people feel better.
After all, cookies are indeed comfort food and very easy to like.
The cookies are baked on Friday and sold on Saturday, all with a clever sign out front that reads "We Knead It, You Need It".
