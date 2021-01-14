A mother is on a mission today led by five words; "people need to be loved." She's calling on her city to do something very simple to help this mission.
How do you know what to write when it's a letter to someone you don't know?
"I'm thinking about somebody who needs love, a big sister, a mother. That's what I think of," said Geneva Baird, writing notes on cards with a Sharpie.
Geneva said her inspiration to write is always her daughter, Katie.
"She loved to feel pretty," Geneva smiled.
While Katie loved the trips with her mom to the salon, to the nail spa, Geneva said her little girl had a tremendous heart.
"She wanted to be a neonatal nurse, and she got accepted two months after she passed away," said Geneva.
On Valentine's Day 2018, Katie was living in a South Nashville recovery program home when the house caught fire. Three women were killed. Katie was 22 when she died.
"Her touch, her kisses, she was perfect to me," said Geneva. "Perfect."
Nearly three years after the fire, Geneva said it's time to do something in Katie's name.
She's collecting purses with some essentials, makeup, and other beautiful things to donate to Mending Hearts, a place for women who may be homeless due to addiction. With every purse comes a handwritten note from Geneva.
"Always remember you are never alone because I love you always and forever," Geneva read from one of the notes.
"I believe my daughter speaks through me in many ways," she continued. "She was one of the most beautiful souls that you could have ever met."
If you would like to make a donation, Geneva can be reached at queengeneva43@yahoo.com.
