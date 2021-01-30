MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Officials in Murfreesboro are investigating an overnight fire that killed a mother and her 7-year-old son.
The fire happened at a duplex in the 1700 block of Craig Court around 3a.m.
“There was heavy smoke visible when firefighters arrived, and fire coming through the roof of one side of the duplex. Firefighters began an aggressive attack on the fire and quickly extinguished it," MFRD Battalion Chief Joe Bell said.
Fire officials tell News4 that the 33-year old mother and her son were found in a bedroom. Paramedics transported them to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital where they died.
Officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department helped a woman get out of the other side of the duplex, and she was not injured.
Stay with News4 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.