A mom who's daughter died in a house fire was out at a club the night it happened. She recently appeared in court.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman charged with killing a 9-month-old appeared in court Friday.

Genova Smith cried throughout her hearing inside a Nashville courtroom. Smith and friend Ryana Davenport are charged with murder after a 9-month-old died in an apartment fire back in July. Police say both Smith and Davenport were at a club and left their six children home alone. 

A fire broke out and killed the baby. Five other children had to be treated for smoke inhalation. 

Smith's 6-year-old son ran out of the burning apartment and survived the fire. Another child who survived is in a long-term care facility for severe burns. 

A Metro detective testified that the mothers gave their children melatonin in pill and liquid form to make them sleepy. 

