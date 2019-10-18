NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman charged with killing a 9-month-old appeared in court Friday.
Genova Smith cried throughout her hearing inside a Nashville courtroom. Smith and friend Ryana Davenport are charged with murder after a 9-month-old died in an apartment fire back in July. Police say both Smith and Davenport were at a club and left their six children home alone.
A fire broke out and killed the baby. Five other children had to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Smith's 6-year-old son ran out of the burning apartment and survived the fire. Another child who survived is in a long-term care facility for severe burns.
A Metro detective testified that the mothers gave their children melatonin in pill and liquid form to make them sleepy.
