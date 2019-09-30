NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A mother has been charged with first degree murder after a July fire that killed her 9-month-old daughter and injured five others, according to police.
Ryana Daveport, 24, was arrested on Monday after the Davidson County Grand Jury issued an indictment for first degree murder in the death of Jream Jenkins. Five other children were injured.
Gevona Smith, 26, a friend of Davenport, was also indicted for murder. She surrendered to police earlier Monday.
Police said six children were inside an apartment at the Hickory Lake Apartments on Apache Trail just before 2 a.m. on July 7. Investigators said the mothers of the children had gone to a nightclub.
Police charged Davenport with felony murder, two counts of aggravated child neglect, four counts of child neglect (child 8 or less) and two counts of aggravated child endangerment (child 8 or less).
Smith has been charged with felony murder, four counts of child endangerment, two counts of aggravated child neglect and four counts of child neglect (child 8 or less). Bond has been set at $150,000.
There are a number of active investigations into a fire that took the life of an eight-month-old child and critically injured a 23-month-old child early Sunday morning.
Several people were trapped inside the burning apartment complex. One person was rescued from a third-floor balcony.
Investigators said 12 apartments were affected by the fire.
At the time of the incident, police said it was trying to determine whether a babysitter had been hired to watch the children.
BREAKING: Ryana Davenport, 24, just arrested on a 1st degree felony murder indictment for the 7/7 apt fire that killed her 9-month-old son Jream Jenkins & injured 5 other children. Davenport's friend, Gevona Smith, 26, is also indicted for murder. She surrendered earlier today. pic.twitter.com/siVudM9o1w— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 30, 2019
