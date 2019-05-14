NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A mother was charged with child endangerment after officers observed four kids left alone in a parked car at a Kroger in Germantown.
According to investigators, an officer was flagged down by a witness on Monday who told them that they saw a car parked with kids left inside. Officers saw the car parked in a handicap parking space with two kids inside and saw the keys in the ignition. Officers tried the driver side and passenger side front doors and were able to get inside the car. Once inside the car they found another kid in the back floorboard wearing only underwear and another kid sleeping in the backseat.
The mom, Jelasa Horton, told investigators she has only been gone for five minutes. The witness told investigators that she was in the store for much longer. Horton said she thought another woman with her at the time had taken the keys.
Horton reportedly became irate, yelling and crying that she did not want to go to jail. She also refused to identify herself or her children. Horton's actions caused a small crowd to gather around. Officers attempted to have Horton walk away from view of her children to be detained but she then screamed loudly about the officer having her in handcuffs and that she did not want to go to jail.
Horton told the officer that her, another woman, and four kids all traveled together to Kroger. Officers did not observe car seats in the vehicle.
Horton had two failure to appear charges from 2018 and was not eligible for a citation. She was charged with child endangerment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.