JACKSON COUNTY, TENN (WSMV) - After a TBI investigation, two people are behind bars after the death of a toddler in 2019.
One year old Reeves Thomas died in a Nashville hospital after sustaining multiple injuries in her Jackson County home. TBI agents say that her mother, Tessa Thomas, and her mother's friend, Zach Dale are responsible.
Zach Dale is charged with one count of Aggravated Child Abuse, one count of Aggravated Child Neglect, and one count of Felony Murder. The child's mother, Tessa Thomas, is charged with one count of Aggravated Child Neglect.
Dale is being held without bond at the Jackson County Jail. Thomas's bond is set at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.