dale and thomas

JACKSON COUNTY, TENN (WSMV) - After a TBI investigation, two people are behind bars after the death of a toddler in 2019. 

One year old Reeves Thomas died in a Nashville hospital after sustaining multiple injuries in her Jackson County home. TBI agents say that her mother, Tessa Thomas, and her mother's friend, Zach Dale are responsible. 

Zach Dale is charged with one count of Aggravated Child Abuse, one count of Aggravated Child Neglect, and one count of Felony Murder. The child's mother, Tessa Thomas, is charged with one count of Aggravated Child Neglect. 

Dale is being held without bond at the Jackson County Jail. Thomas's bond is set at $100,000.  

