NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police announced Friday that a woman and her five children were located.
Officials located Jaqueline Mangrum, 38, and her five children on Carter Street in Nashville thanks to a tip to Crime Stoppers.
Metro authorities confirmed that the children were unharmed and will be placed into appropriate care by the Department of Children's Services.
Police said Mangrum is presently charged in a July 2021 case with one count of aggravated child abuse and four counts of aggravated child endangerment.
According to court documents from Sep. 2021, a criminal court ordered that if Mangrum posted bond, she would have no contact with her children unless through court-approved supervision.
In January, youth service detectives said Mangrum picked up the children from an out-of-county relative. They added she had not been heard from since.
MNPD said they now consider the children to be endangered. They believe Mangrum is known to frequent low-budget hotels/motels.
The children have been missing since Jan 2022, and may be in the Metro Nashville or Rutherford County area.
Bench warrants for Mangrum’s arrest were issued Feb. 16th, charging her with failure to appear in court in the child endangerment case as well as other criminal cases for which she was initially arrested in 2019 and 2020.
