The coronavirus outbreak, affects all of us, but it's stinging for the elderly, without family, who are being asked to stay in their homes, unable to get groceries they need to survive.
Tamara Rowland and her daughter Priscilla, are on a mission of mercy, today, they are getting groceries from a Kroger store for an elderly woman unable to leave her house, the list of groceries include, pasta, ground beef, flour, and sugar, among a list of items.
It all began when Tamara Rowland posted a message on her local neighbor app, asking if seniors who are unable to go to a grocery store need help.
"Let people know that there is a way for them to not feel desperate and not to be scared, it alleviate's fear," said Rowland
Rowland says at least five seniors have reached out to her so far, but even more encouraging, others have offered to help,
"I have gotten other contacts from other neighbors who also want to help, a very big commitment out there, of people who want to help," said Rowland.
Tamara's daughter, also committed to help her mom.
"When she told me i'm gonna post something on social media to help people out, i got really excited to serve my community," said Rowland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.