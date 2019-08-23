Thursday morning a tractor trailer for Bud Light overturned in Greenbrier, crushing a van underneath. Two people were inside the van, a mother and her three-year-old daughter. One day after the crash, the mother spoke to News4, saying the fact she and her daughter are still here is nothing short of a miracle.
"Did you feed any ducks?" mom Christa Cain asked her three-year-old daughter Mercy. "You did?"
Christa sat on a park bench with husband Bryan and daughters Faith and Mercy. The four looked out on the water at J. Travis Price Park.
Mercy's laughs meant more to the Cain family than ever before.
"I don't think she even realizes this was a traumatic event," said Christa.
Early Thursday morning, Christa and Mercy were traveling on Betts Road in Greenbrier. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a tractor trailer coming the other way ran off the road, overcorrected and came toward Christa and Mercy's van.
"It seemed almost slow motion, completely sideways," said Christa. "What was going through my head was that this was it. I just knew I was going to die."
The tractor trailer overturned and crushed the van, Christa and Mercy inside.
"I remember the impact, and I remember a waking up feeling," said Christa. "I had to have been knocked out for a period of time. When I turned around and she was okay, it was such a relief, and I was so grateful. I didn't care about anything else. I didn't care about my car, how I was. I just wanted to get her out."
Christa said a door was buried into the ground, and she had to keep kicking to get she and Mercy out.
She said she headed over to the driver of the tractor trailer who wasn't badly hurt.
"He was pretty shaken up," said Christa. "I told him, 'I understand. These things happen.' I told him, 'we're okay. Everything's okay.'"
Christa said all she can feel is gratitude to be with her family.
"I feel like this truly is a miracle, and we were protected," she said. "There is no other explanation. An angel had to be protecting us and especially Mercy because, looking at the car and what happened, she's playing and doesn't see it as a scary thing in her life. It's amazing. It really is just amazing."
