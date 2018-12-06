CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- “911. What is your emergency?,” a Montgomery county dispatcher asked on Thursday.
"I have a mom with a toddler that fell into a sewer grate at Rossview High School,” the caller said.
A woman carrying her baby was walking through Rossview High School’s back parking lot.
As she went over a storm grate, she suddenly fell in and tumbled around 20 feet down.
"Their thoughts were let's get the lady out as quickly as possible and based off the time, they did a great job getting her out in a very timely manner,” Randy Ellis with the Clarksville Fire Department said.
Ellis helped with the response.
It took first responders about 30 minutes to rescue the woman and her child.
“The baby was pretty excited, which is a good thing especially from a distance that far. You want to hear the baby crying and that's what it was doing. That was good news to hear and see that,” Ellis said.
The deputy chief for the fire department called it a good example of why it’s important to call 911 for this kind of situation.
“To anyone out there, if you see something, call it in. It doesn't make a difference how many times it's called in. Just call it in. At least you know yourself you called it in,” Deputy Chief Ray Williams said.
An ambulance took the baby to the hospital. The baby had a scrape, but is expected to be okay.
As for the mom, she was lifeflighted to another hospital. The extent of her injuries are unclear, but News 4 learned she was conscious, talking, and had no serious injuries.
A spokesman with the Clarksville-Montgomery County school system told News4 they launched their own investigation into what happened.
They said every storm grate on each campus has been inspected.
Original story from December 6, 2018:
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have rescued a woman and her baby after they fell through a storm grate.
According to Clarksville Police Department, investigators were called to Cardinal Lane around 6:37 p.m. when a woman walking through a parking lot carrying her baby walked across a storm grate when it gave way.
The woman and baby fell approximately 20 feet into the storm drain and came to a rest at the bottom. Fortunately, the basin of the drain was dry. A passerby heard the baby crying in the drain but could not see them due to darkness and called 911.
EMS responded on the scene and used a confined space protocol and made entry through another entrance in the drain and were able to safely extract the woman and the baby from the drain around 7:15 p.m.
The woman was lifeflighted to a Nashville hospital for evaluation. The baby, less than a year old, had an abrasion but did not appear to have any life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Tennova.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.