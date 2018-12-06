CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have rescued a woman and her baby after they fell through a storm grate.
According to Clarksville Police Department, investigators were called to Cardinal Lane around 6:37 p.m. when a woman walking through a parking lot carrying her baby walked across a storm grate when it gave way.
The woman and baby fell approximately 20 feet into the storm drain and came to a rest at the bottom. Fortunately, the basin of the drain was dry. A passerby heard the baby crying in the drain but could not see them due to darkness and called 911.
EMS responded on the scene and used a confined space protocol and made entry through another entrance in the drain and were able to safely extract the woman and the baby from the drain around 7:15 p.m.
The woman was lifeflighted to a Nashville hospital for evaluation. The baby, less than a year old, had an abrasion but did not appear to have any life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Tennova.
