NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some Nashville motel guests are losing their rooms this week to people willing to pay more than triple because of the NFL Draft.
One motel owner told News4, "it's just business."
News4 spoke with two long-term renters who say they normally pay $350 a week. Now, they're losing their rooms to people willing to pay $150 a night.
This surge is happening at the Rodeway Inn near Harding and I-24, although the manger said it's happening all over town. The manager added that the renters can have their rooms back after the NFL Draft is over.
Loren Janosky, a long-term renter, told News4 he's been paying $43 a night since he started renting in early March. He says he was told he has to leave by Thursday morning.
"I'm having a hard time finding a place because all these motels are booked up," Janosky said.
The renters tell us they believe more than a dozen construction workers also had to move out. But the Rodeway Inn's manager said there were only two people who were long-term renters.
