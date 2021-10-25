MAURY COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A TBI 'Most Wanted' fugitive is now in custody after being on the loose since September.
Benjamin Jermaine Sowell, 40, was added the the TBI Most Wanted fugitives list on September 20 after being identified as a murder suspect on September 5.
Sowell is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault resulting in death, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
On September 4, Sowell shot and killed Michael Shea Boyd, 53, around Noon on Hannaway Street in Columbia.
