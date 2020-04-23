LEWIS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has captured a man on its Most Wanted list who had been wanted out of Lewis County.
According to the TBI, Curtis Lobermier was captured in Perry County Thursday evening. TBI agents say Lobermier was wanted by both TBI and the Lewis County Sheriff's Office on criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse charges.
MOST WANTED ALERT: Have you seen this man?Curtis Lobermier is wanted by TBI and the Lewis County Sheriff's Office to face charges of Criminal Homicide and Abuse of a Corpse.Spot him? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! There's a $2,500 reward for information directly leading to an arrest! pic.twitter.com/9uYx8MJ0Fd— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 23, 2020
UPDATE: Most Wanted fugitive Curtis Lobermier has been captured in Perry County. 👍🏼Thanks for helping us to spread the word! More details soon. pic.twitter.com/GL0YwgD2nx— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 23, 2020
More details are expected soon in Lobermier's arrest. News4 will update this story as new details are made available.
