Some major reopenings took place Friday. It was Tennessee State Parks. Most of them are now back open, though they come with a few rules. The state is recommending visitors bring a mask and wear it when around other people. Signs are also posted around state parks, telling people to social distance at least six feet apart.
"All I have to do is look at the leash and he gets all excited," laughed Larry Carvell, walking his dog through Montgomery Bell State Park.
"He was a stray," said Larry. "They found him in the Wal-Mart parking lot, so I named him Sam. He's been my best friend for eight or ten years now."
The guys haven't been able to walk for a while, haven't been out in the sights and sounds. Like so many others, they've been at home in isolation, but staying within the walls of home hasn't been easy on Larry with his fibromyalgia.
"I just have a lot of chronic pain and fatigue all the time," said Larry. "The doctors can't do much for it, so I find the best thing is excercise."
For Larry and Sam, Friday was big.
"I'm real excited they opened the parks," said Larry. "I mean, the sun and the fresh air is good for ya. That's healthy."
