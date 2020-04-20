Most state parks to reopen this week

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Most of the state parks in the state will reopen by the end of the week after an announcement by the governor on Monday.
Most of the state’s 56 parks will be open for day-use on Friday. This announcement comes after all state parks closed on April 4.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said the facilities and gathering areas such as pavilions and playgrounds, will remain closed at this time. Cabins, lodges, restaurants, campgrounds, and group camps are also closed.
However, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is advising park visitors to do the following items:
- Stay at home if you are sick or do not feel well.
- Maintain at least six feet of distance between you and other visitors.
- Visit parks that are only a short distance from your home.
- Consider visiting earlier in the day so you can adjust plans if a park is full. Tennessee State Parks may limit access to certain parks or areas if capacity is reached.
- Plan ahead. Many Tennessee State Parks buildings will be closed. Plan to bring your own snacks, water and hand sanitizer.
- Prepare for limited or no bathroom access. Some restrooms remain open, but many will not.
- Consider bringing a mask and wearing it when around other people.
- Carry your trash with you or dispose of it in the appropriate containers to help keep our cleaning staff safe and our parks litter-free.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation warned that they will re-close any parks if there is overcrowding.
Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, continued to urge "Tennesseans to continue to practice physical distancing when visiting parks."
“We have implemented policies designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we will monitor all aspects of the issue to ensure safety among visitors and our staff," Bryson said in a statement on Monday.
For a full list of the reopening parks, click here.
