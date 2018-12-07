The holiday season can be both fun and stressful, and we've learned there are new scams you'll want to watch out for.
More people become victims this month than any other time of the year.
Whether it's shopping online or checking your Facebook page, you want to be careful what you click on.
"This is the type of environment scammers blend into, and they can take advantage of it," said Jonathan Brotherton, who works at Dynamic Edge in Nashville.
Experts say that one out of every 72 transactions will be a scam during the holidays.
"The best scammers are the ones that are believable," said Brotherton.
For instance, it could be a fake shipping notification that comes via email and looks real. However, it will have attachments or links that can help a potential criminal steal your identity.
"They’ll be asked to sign in and maybe provide personal information, credit card data, address, phone numbers and personal information and won’t be toward a legitimate source," said Brotherton.
Another scam floating around Facebook this time of year is what's known as the "Secret Sister Gift Exchange."
You donate one item, and you could get as many as 36 in return. It would be a great deal ... if it was true.
"It’s incredibly easy to use to use social media websites like Facebook and Twitter for scammers to use them to advertise," said Brotherton.
While shopping for your loved ones, be on the lookout for pop-up ads. They can offer free gift cards, but you'll never be able to get it without clicking something else first.
"They’re going to provide a pop-up ad to you with something that is realistic, emotional, and there’s almost always a sense of urgency tied to it," said Brotherton.
These are just some of the ways those scammers looking to steal your money are doing it. Just remember to be careful what you click on - and if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.
