NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A new survey reveals that Americans plan to spend an average of $103.00 on Mother's Day gifts this year.
Also, more people say they plan to buy mom a gift this year compared to last year: 80% vs 76% of those surveyed in 2018.
The survey also asked moms what they hoped to receive most this year:
- 41% want a day with the family
- 35% want a nice dinner
- 26% want flowers
- 25% want a gift card
- 17% just want a nice card
- 16% want a spa day
- 16% want chocolate
- 10% want a vacation
- 10% want clothes
- 9% want a day to themselves
- 7% want breakfast in bed
- 4% want alcohol
Check out the rest of the survey data on RetailMeNot's website.
