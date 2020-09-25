Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in 2 Metro neighborhoods

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Batches of mosquitoes in Nashville have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to health officials.
Metro Public Health officials said the positive cases of mosquitoes came from the following Nashville neighborhoods:
- Crieve Hall neighborhood near the intersection of Edmondson Pike and Holt Road
- Goodlettsville neighborhood near the intersection West Monticello Ave. and Monticello Ave
However, no human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Davidson County.
Information about mosquito protection and prevention has been mailed out to residents in those areas by the Metro Health Department’s Pest Management staff.
The staff are monitoring standing water as they are looking for mosquito larvae. However, there are no plans to spray to kill adult mosquitoes.
Metro Public Health staff started collecting mosquitoes in Davidson County in May and then, sent them to the Tennessee Department of Health’s lab for testing.
The Health Department recommends taking the following steps to protect against biting mosquitoes:
- Limit time outdoors at dusk and nighttime hours when mosquitoes are present.
- If you must be outdoors then wear a mosquito repellent that is approved for use by the CDC – those include products that contain DEET, Picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.
- Wear shoes, socks, long sleeve shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most prevalent. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials to keep mosquitoes away from the skin. Pant legs should be tucked into shoes or socks, and collars should be buttoned.
- Make sure your windows and doors have screens and are in good repair.
Metro residents can take these steps to reduce mosquito breeding areas:
- Reduce or eliminate all standing water in your yard – especially in children’s toys, bird baths, clogged gutters, tires, flowerpots, trashcans, and wheelbarrows.
- Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with Gambusia fish.
- Apply mosquito dunks in standing water areas on your property.
- Cut back overgrown vegetation (mosquito hiding areas).
For more information, click here. Davidson County residents can call 615-340-5660 to have an inspection of their property by the Metro Health Department’s Pest Management staff.
