NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new study found that warmer weather is leading to a longer mosquito season.
Due to an increase in warmer temperatures, mosquito season is lasting a lot longer.
Mosquitoes survive best at temperatures between 50-95° and a relative humidity of 42-percent or more.
The number of "mosquito days" has increased drastically in several regions across the country including areas in the Pacific Northwest, Ohio Valley and in the Southeast.
In Nashville, we’ve gained nearly two more weeks of "mosquito days" since the 1980's. A result of a steady rise in summer-time temperatures.
Temperatures over 95° are becoming more common in the south, which can be helpful to reduce the amount of mosquito days. But those hotter days are tough on the human body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.