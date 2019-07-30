NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A mosquito spreading the virus known as Eastern Equine Encephalitis caused a man’s death in Florida.
The virus causes a person’s brain to swell.
Health officials said the EEE virus hasn’t been seen in Tennessee in the last 10 years. The virus is generally only seen in the Gulf and Atlantic coasts regions.
Even though it may seem like mosquitoes are bad here now, it’s actually looking pretty good.
“We’ve not had any human West Nile cases nor have we trapped any mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile this season,” said Hugh Atkins, Director of the Bureau of Environmental Health for the Metro Health Department.
Atkins said this summer has been much different compared to others when it comes to the annoying, buzzing pests.
“We usually get a few cases, a real handful of human cases, and we will get some sentinel mosquitoes that turn out to be positive for West Nile Virus in certain areas,” said Atkins. “To be this late in the season and not have any positive mosquitoes is a little unusual.”
As for reducing the mosquitoes in your yard, you have to get rid of any standing water.
“Bird baths, children’s toys and another area people don’t think about sometimes is you can see all that in your yard, but your gutters will get clogged and hold water and mosquitoes will breed in that,” said Atkins. “So if you’re breeding mosquitoes, it’s more likely you’ll be bitten by mosquitoes.”
Health department officials said even just a bottle cap of water can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
Officials will continue to monitor mosquitoes until the first week of October.
