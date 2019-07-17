NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The mosque in Antioch is holding an open house this weekend for people of all faiths to help combat Muslim stereotypes.
This year’s open house has a more urgent tone to it.
The purpose of the open house is to foster understanding in light of those back and forth tweet between President Donald Trump and four Democratic Congress women, two of whom are Muslims.
The Twitter war began when the President told the Congresswomen, who criticized President Trump’s immigration policy, to go back where they came from. Three of the women were born in the United States and a fourth is a naturalized citizen.
Anwar Arafat, the head Imam and Religious Director of the Islamic Center of Tennessee, fears tweets like this reinforce stereotypes.
"To hear words like go back where you came from, in my case, that's Salt Like City, Utah, the President can say whatever he wants, the beauty of America, is that we can differ with our elected officials, and still be American.”
Arafat believes, whether it's a President or an everyday American, words, whether, spoken or tweeted, matter.
"It crosses the line when the ‘other’ is a non-American because of skin color or faiths. That’s truly is not what America stands for," said Arafat.
This is the fourth year for the open house at the Antioch mosque. Arafat believes by opening the doors, it will show people who they are.
"They hate what they are told to hate. If we only get a handful of people, we've changed at least the mindset and mentality, and show what our faith is all about, who we are," said Arafat.
The open house will be held at the Islamic Center of Tennessee, 5400 Bell Forge Lane, between 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.