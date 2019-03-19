When you think of Centennial Park, the first thing that comes to mind is The Parthenon, which is always spectacular to see from the outside. But, inside offers some pretty cool stuff too. Terry Bulger shows us an example.
BREAKING NEWS //
Bulger's Beat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.