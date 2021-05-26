NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville apartment complex is working to find new housing for its residents after several came to News4 worried about possible eviction.
The Mosaic Apartments reportedly notified residents they may face eviction due to unlivable conditions caused by storm damage sustained in March.
The area's city Councilmember Russ Bradford says the Mosaic Apartments sent residents letters notifying them of the needed maintenance and provided each $1,500 to find new housing.
In a statement, the PR firm for the complex says they're giving residents 14-days notice. News4 checked and found that does meet state law under these circumstances.
"A formal notice was issued to the impacted residents on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, providing them with 14 days to vacate their apartment. We are committed to working with residents to help identify alternative housing within the area."
The complex says they also waived outstanding balances, refunded security deposits, and are committed to helping residents find new housing.
