DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - A military widow and her son were given keys to their new mortgage-free home on Wednesday.
Serenaded with music, Crissie Carpenter and her son Landon saw the inside of their Dickson home for the first time.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation provided the home at no cost.
Carpenter said she feels the presence of her husband in the home.
“It’s definitely overwhelming and incredible, felling all of the love,” said Carpenter. “I think that just everyone being here, it’s a big part of keeping Andy alive and I feel Andy here. I feel like this is just a huge blessing and we’re so excited, so excited.
Cpl. Andrew Carpenter was shot while on patrol in Afghanistan in 2011.
Carpenter gave birth to their son Landon four weeks later.
“It’s incredible! Any mom would want to be able to do this for their child,” said Carpenter. “He has a wonderful yard that he can play in. It’s a safe neighborhood, a super cool bonus area.”
Since her husband’s death, Carpenter said she and Landon have never settled in a place that felt like home.
