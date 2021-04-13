NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Embattled country artist Morgan Wallen says that he is back, according to a recent Tweet.
This news comes after Morgan's drunken late-night racist rant that went viral earlier this year. Morgan was recorded by his neighbors screaming the "N" word in his driveway during the early morning hours of February 1st.
The fallout for country music star Morgan Wallen continues after he was caught on camera using a racial slur outside his home in Nashville.
Morgan doesn't go into great detail, but he says "I'm back in Nashville getting back in the swing of things & you guys can rest assured that I am looking forward to giving you guys what you deserve, especially after all you've done for me."
