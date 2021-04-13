55th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 13: Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on September 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards is on September 16, 2020 with some live and some prerecorded segments. (Photo by Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)

 Jason Kempin/ACMA2020

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Embattled country artist Morgan Wallen says that he is back, according to a recent Tweet. 

This news comes after Morgan's drunken late-night racist rant that went viral earlier this year. Morgan was recorded by his neighbors screaming the "N" word in his driveway during the early morning hours of February 1st. 

Morgan doesn't go into great detail, but he says "I'm back in Nashville getting back in the swing of things & you guys can rest assured that I am looking forward to giving you guys what you deserve, especially after all you've done for me."

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.